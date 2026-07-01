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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Padres On July 1

Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will face the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, July 1 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .268 BA, .351 OBP and .448 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 40 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent game against the Padres.

The Padres will send Walker Buehler (5-3) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.81 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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