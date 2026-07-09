FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Orioles On July 9

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, July 9 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .260 BA, .342 OBP and .449 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 44 runs. In 325 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers (6-7) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.70 ERA in 84 1/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News