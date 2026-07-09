Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Orioles On July 9
Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, July 9 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Suzuki is hitting for a .260 BA, .342 OBP and .449 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 44 runs. In 325 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Orioles.
Trevor Rogers (6-7) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.70 ERA in 84 1/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.