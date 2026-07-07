Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Orioles On July 7

Suzuki is hitting for a .264 BA, .347 OBP and .448 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 43 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Shane Baz (4-8) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.19 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

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