Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Nationals On Aug. 13

Suzuki is hitting for a .273 BA, .364 OBP and .480 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .844, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 453 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 70 runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (9-5) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.57 ERA in 128 2/3 innings pitched, with 141 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.