Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Nationals On Aug. 12

Suzuki is hitting for a .271 BA, .362 OBP and .479 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .841, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 68 runs. In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Nationals.

Jackson Kent gets the call to start for the Nationals, his first of the season.

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