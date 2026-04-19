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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Mets On April 19

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will face the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .267 BA, .405 OBP and .300 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored six runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Mets.

Tobias Myers will make his first start of the season for the Mets.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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