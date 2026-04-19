Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Mets On April 19

Suzuki is hitting for a .267 BA, .405 OBP and .300 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored six runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Mets.

Tobias Myers will make his first start of the season for the Mets.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.