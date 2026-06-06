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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Giants On June 6

Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will take on the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, June 6 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .247 BA, .340 OBP and .423 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 29 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1 for 1 with a home run and an RBI) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp (5-6) takes the mound for the Giants in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.22 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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