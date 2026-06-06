Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Giants On June 6

Suzuki is hitting for a .247 BA, .340 OBP and .423 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 29 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1 for 1 with a home run and an RBI) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp (5-6) takes the mound for the Giants in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.22 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

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