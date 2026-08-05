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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Dodgers On Aug. 5

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .274 BA, .368 OBP and .482 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 62 runs. In 424 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 64 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Eric Lauer gets the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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