Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Dodgers On Aug. 5

Suzuki is hitting for a .274 BA, .368 OBP and .482 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 62 runs. In 424 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 64 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Eric Lauer gets the start for the Dodgers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

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