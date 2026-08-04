Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Dodgers On Aug. 4

Suzuki is hitting for a .273 BA, .364 OBP and .482 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 62 runs. In 420 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 63 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Dodgers.

Tarik Skubal (7-5 with a 2.79 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.