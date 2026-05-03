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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Diamondbacks On May 3

Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, May 3 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .301 BA, .402 OBP and .521 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .923 and he has scored 14 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Merrill Kelly (1-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 9.20 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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