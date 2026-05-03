Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Diamondbacks On May 3

Suzuki is hitting for a .301 BA, .402 OBP and .521 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .923 and he has scored 14 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Merrill Kelly (1-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 9.20 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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