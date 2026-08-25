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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 25

Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .269 BA, .362 OBP and .478 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 74 runs. In 503 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 75 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.39 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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