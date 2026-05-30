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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Cardinals On May 30

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, May 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .252 BA, .342 OBP and .405 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 24 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.44 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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