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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Cardinals On July 4

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, July 4 at 8:08 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .271 BA, .356 OBP and .461 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 43 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.09 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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