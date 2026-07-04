Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Cardinals On July 4

Suzuki is hitting for a .271 BA, .356 OBP and .461 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 43 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.09 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.

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