Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Cardinals On July 3

Suzuki is hitting for a .274 BA, .357 OBP and .466 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 43 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (3 for 5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs) against the Padres.

The Cardinals will send Andre Pallante (9-5) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-5 with a 3.83 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.

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