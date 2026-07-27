Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Cardinals On July 27
Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Monday, July 27 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Suzuki is hitting for a .265 BA, .354 OBP and .473 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 55 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 58 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Pirates.
The Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (5-7) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.