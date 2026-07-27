Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Cardinals On July 27

Suzuki is hitting for a .265 BA, .354 OBP and .473 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 55 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 58 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Pirates.

The Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (5-7) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

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