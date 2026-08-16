Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Cardinals On Aug. 16

Suzuki is hitting for a .274 BA, .364 OBP and .488 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .852, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 68 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 73 runs (17th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Cardinals.

Hunter Dobbins gets the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.40 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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