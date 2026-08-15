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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 15

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .273 BA, .363 OBP and .486 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .849, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 67 runs. In 460 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 73 runs (17th in MLB). In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (4-9) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.64 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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