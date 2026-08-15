Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 15

Suzuki is hitting for a .273 BA, .363 OBP and .486 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .849, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 67 runs. In 460 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 73 runs (17th in MLB). In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (4-9) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.64 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.

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