Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Cardinals On Aug. 14

Suzuki is hitting for a .271 BA, .362 OBP and .476 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .838, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 456 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 70 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his 24th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 5.15 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

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