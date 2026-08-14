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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Cardinals On Aug. 14

Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .271 BA, .362 OBP and .476 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .838, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 456 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 70 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his 24th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 5.15 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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