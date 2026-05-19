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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Brewers On May 19

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .266 BA, .367 OBP and .461 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 22 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski (3-2 with a 2.12 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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