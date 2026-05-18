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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Brewers On May 18

Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, on Monday, May 18 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .258 BA, .363 OBP and .460 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 22 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 6 against the White Sox.

Brandon Sproat gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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