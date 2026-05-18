Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Brewers On May 18

Suzuki is hitting for a .258 BA, .363 OBP and .460 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 22 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 6 against the White Sox.

Brandon Sproat gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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