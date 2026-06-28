Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Brewers On June 28

Suzuki is hitting for a .263 BA, .352 OBP and .449 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 38 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Brewers.

Brandon Woodruff gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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