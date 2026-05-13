Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Braves On May 13
Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Suzuki is hitting for a .284 BA, .398 OBP and .520 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .918 and he has scored 19 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Braves.
JR Ritchie (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.