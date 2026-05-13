Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Braves On May 13

Suzuki is hitting for a .284 BA, .398 OBP and .520 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .918 and he has scored 19 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

JR Ritchie (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.

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