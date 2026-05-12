Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Braves On May 12

Suzuki is hitting for a .293 BA, .403 OBP and .535 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .939 and he has scored 19 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Grant Holmes (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.34 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

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