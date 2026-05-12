Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Braves On May 12
Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Suzuki is hitting for a .293 BA, .403 OBP and .535 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .939 and he has scored 19 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.
Grant Holmes (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.34 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.