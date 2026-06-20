Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Blue Jays On June 20

Suzuki is hitting for a .269 BA, .357 OBP and .448 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 35 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin (2-3) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.57 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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