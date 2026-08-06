Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Blue Jays On Aug. 6

Suzuki is hitting for a .273 BA, .366 OBP and .481 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 63 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 64 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Dylan Cease (7-5) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 21st start of the season. He has a 2.41 ERA in 119 1/3 innings pitched, with 174 strikeouts.

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