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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Athletics On June 3

Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will face the Athletics at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, June 3 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .239 BA, .325 OBP and .386 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 25 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs gets the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.07 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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