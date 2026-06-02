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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Athletics On June 2

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Athletics at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .244 BA, .332 OBP and .395 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 25 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Gage Jump (0-1) starts for the Athletics, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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