Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Athletics On June 2

Suzuki is hitting for a .244 BA, .332 OBP and .395 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 25 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Gage Jump (0-1) starts for the Athletics, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.