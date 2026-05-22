Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Astros On May 22

Suzuki is hitting for a .269 BA, .369 OBP and .455 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 22 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Brewers.

The Astros are sending Spencer Arrighetti (5-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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