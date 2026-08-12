Sean Murphy And Braves Play Mets On Aug. 12

Murphy is hitting for a .120 BA, .120 OBP and .160 SLG with a 48% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .280 and he has scored one run. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Mets.

Zach Thornton gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.

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