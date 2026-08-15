Sean Murphy And Braves Play Diamondbacks On Aug. 15

Murphy is hitting for a .143 BA, .143 OBP and .179 SLG with a 46.4% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .321 and he has scored one run. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

The Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (11-4) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.

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