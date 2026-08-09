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Sean Manaea
New York Mets

Sean Manaea

New York Mets • #59 RP

Sean Manaea And Mets Play Pirates On Aug. 9

Sean Manaea will get the start for the New York Mets against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Manaea has +126 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Manaea is 3-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sean Manaea

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