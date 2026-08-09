Sean Manaea And Mets Play Pirates On Aug. 9

Manaea is 3-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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