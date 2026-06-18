Sean Manaea And Mets Face Phillies On June 18

Manaea is 1-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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