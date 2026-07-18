Sean Manaea And Mets Play Phillies On July 18

Manaea is 2-4 with a 4.56 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday, July 9 when he tossed seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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