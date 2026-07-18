Sean Manaea And Mets Play Phillies On July 18
Sean Manaea will get the start for the New York Mets against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Manaea has +120 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Manaea is 2-4 with a 4.56 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday, July 9 when he tossed seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.