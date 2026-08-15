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Sean Manaea
New York Mets

Sean Manaea

New York Mets • #59 RP

Sean Manaea And Mets Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 15

Sean Manaea will get the start for the New York Mets against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Manaea has -148 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Manaea is 4-5 with a 4.13 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sean Manaea

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