Sean Manaea And Mets Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 15

Manaea is 4-5 with a 4.13 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.