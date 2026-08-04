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Sean Manaea
New York Mets

Sean Manaea

New York Mets • #59 RP

Sean Manaea And Mets Take On Guardians On Aug. 4

Sean Manaea will get the start for his New York Mets against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Manaea has -125 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Manaea is 2-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sean Manaea

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