Sean Manaea And Mets Take On Guardians On Aug. 4

Manaea is 2-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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