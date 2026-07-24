Sean Manaea And Mets Square Off Against Dodgers On July 24

Manaea is 2-5 with a 4.74 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.