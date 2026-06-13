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Sean Manaea
New York Mets

Sean Manaea

New York Mets • #59 RP

Sean Manaea And Mets Take On Braves On June 13

Sean Manaea will get the start for his New York Mets against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Manaea has -172 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Manaea is 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.0 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sean Manaea

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