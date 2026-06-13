Sean Manaea And Mets Take On Braves On June 13

Manaea is 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.0 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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