FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Sean Manaea
New York Mets

Sean Manaea

New York Mets • #59 RP

Sean Manaea And Mets Take On Braves On July 5

Sean Manaea will get the start for his New York Mets against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Sunday, July 5 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Manaea is 1-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sean Manaea

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News