Sean Manaea And Mets Take On Braves On July 5

Manaea is 1-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.