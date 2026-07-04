Sean Manaea And Mets Face Braves On July 4

Manaea is 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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