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Sean Manaea
New York Mets

Sean Manaea

New York Mets • #59 RP

Sean Manaea And Mets Face Braves On July 4

Sean Manaea will get the start for the New York Mets against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Saturday, July 4 at 8:08 p.m. ET. Manaea has -128 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Manaea is 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sean Manaea

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