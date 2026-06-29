Sean Manaea And Mets Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 29

Manaea is 1-2 with a 4.87 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed three innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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