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Sean Keys
Toronto Blue Jays

Sean Keys

Toronto Blue Jays • #20 3B

Sean Keys And Blue Jays Play Giants On July 7

Sean Keys and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Keys has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Keys is hitting for a .160 BA, .160 OBP and .320 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .480 and he has scored three runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Trevor McDonald (3-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sean Keys

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