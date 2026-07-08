Sean Keys And Blue Jays Play Giants On July 7

Keys is hitting for a .160 BA, .160 OBP and .320 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .480 and he has scored three runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Trevor McDonald (3-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.