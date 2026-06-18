Sean Burke And White Sox Play Yankees On June 18

Burke is 3-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.