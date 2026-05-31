Sean Burke And White Sox Take On Tigers On May 31

Burke is 2-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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