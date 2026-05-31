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Sean Burke
Chicago White Sox

Sean Burke

Chicago White Sox • #59 SP

Sean Burke And White Sox Take On Tigers On May 31

Sean Burke will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers at Rate Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Burke has +110 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Burke is 2-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sean Burke

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