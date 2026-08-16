Sean Burke And White Sox Play Tigers On Aug. 16

Burke is 7-6 with a 2.99 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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