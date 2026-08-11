Sean Burke And White Sox Play Reds On Aug. 11

Burke is 7-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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