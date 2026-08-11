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Sean Burke
Chicago White Sox

Sean Burke

Chicago White Sox • #59 SP

Sean Burke And White Sox Play Reds On Aug. 11

Sean Burke will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Cincinnati Reds at Rate Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Burke has +112 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Burke is 7-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sean Burke

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