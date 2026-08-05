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Sean Burke
Chicago White Sox

Sean Burke

Chicago White Sox • #59 SP

Sean Burke And White Sox Face Red Sox On Aug. 5

Sean Burke will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Burke has -142 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Burke is 7-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up three hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sean Burke

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