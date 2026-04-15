Sean Burke And White Sox Face Rays On April 15

Burke is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, April 8 when he tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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