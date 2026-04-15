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Sean Burke
Chicago White Sox

Sean Burke

Chicago White Sox • #59 SP

Sean Burke And White Sox Face Rays On April 15

Sean Burke will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rate Field, on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Burke has +112 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Burke is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, April 8 when he tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sean Burke

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