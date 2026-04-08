Sean Burke And White Sox Take On Orioles On April 8

Burke is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Orioles are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.