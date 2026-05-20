Sean Burke And White Sox Square Off Against Mariners On May 20

Burke is 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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