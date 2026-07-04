Sean Burke And White Sox Play Guardians On July 4
Sean Burke will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Saturday, July 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Burke has -113 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Burke is 5-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.