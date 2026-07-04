Sean Burke And White Sox Play Guardians On July 4

Burke is 5-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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